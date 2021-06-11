Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AT1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.97 ($8.19).

Aroundtown stock opened at €7.06 ($8.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.56. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €6.96 ($8.19). The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

