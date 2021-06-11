Arqma Price Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $133,881.71 and $813.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,851.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.14 or 0.06559207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00452314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $592.83 or 0.01608719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00156404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.87 or 0.00683493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00447346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006513 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040657 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,605,644 coins and its circulating supply is 9,561,100 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

