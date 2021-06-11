Arthedge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,700 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,636,000. Amazon.com comprises 9.6% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,289.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,503.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

