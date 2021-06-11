Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 4,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARESF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.96.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.