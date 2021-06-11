Arweave 1-Day Volume Tops $19.54 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $15.88 or 0.00043071 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $530.31 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040805 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

