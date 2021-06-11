ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Purchases $55,000,000.00 in Stock

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 7,063 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $70,983.15.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 159,925 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,246.25.
ARYA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 366,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,123. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06.
About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
