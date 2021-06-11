ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Purchases $55,000,000.00 in Stock

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 7,063 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $70,983.15.

On Thursday, May 20th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 159,925 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,246.25.

ARYA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 366,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,123. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

