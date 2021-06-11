Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 250,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,343,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,145,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,202. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of -30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

