ASD (BTMX) Market Capitalization Tops $318.04 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $318.04 million and approximately $461,759.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

