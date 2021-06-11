Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,884,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 6,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,289.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

