ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $613.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $699.94 on Friday. ASML has a 52-week low of $332.80 and a 52-week high of $704.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $293.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $650.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

