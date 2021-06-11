ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of ASML worth $1,599,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $691.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,344. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $332.80 and a twelve month high of $704.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.