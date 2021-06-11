Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $615.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.41. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $7,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

