Assicurazioni Generali (G) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (BIT: G) in the last few weeks:

6/9/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.70 ($19.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €15.80 ($18.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.90 ($24.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.90 ($24.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/18/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €14.70 ($17.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €19.80 ($23.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

