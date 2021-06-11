Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc comprises about 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Associated Banc worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

