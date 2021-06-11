Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.08. 4,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 233,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $590.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

