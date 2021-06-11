At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.31.

Several brokerages have commented on HOME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

HOME stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $72,076.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,213 shares of company stock worth $2,029,046. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,021,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,960,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,866,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

