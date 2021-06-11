Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATER. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $472.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 4.26. Aterian has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

