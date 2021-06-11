Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $61,096.63 and $9.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,374.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.05 or 0.06603508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.00457146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.77 or 0.01626152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00158728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.09 or 0.00682523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00455470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00357637 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,485,697 coins and its circulating supply is 40,855,668 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.