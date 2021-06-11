Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATH. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Athene by 35.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth about $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $4,319,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00. Athene has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

