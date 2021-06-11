Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.