Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) is Telemark Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises about 2.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 1.81% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $31,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,540 shares of company stock worth $4,635,046. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.21. 1,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,904. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

