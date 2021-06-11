Atlas Protocol Market Cap Reaches $3.74 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $233,608.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00055885 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00149971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00186790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.01112232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,761.74 or 1.00069099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.