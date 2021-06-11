Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Atlassian stock opened at $238.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

