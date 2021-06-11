Atomic Wallet Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $61,039.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.81 million and $61,039.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002325 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00060250 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00174351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

