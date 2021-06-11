AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

