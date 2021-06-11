Auctus (AUC) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $65,175.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00101475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.95 or 0.00761064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,934,565 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

