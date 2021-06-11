Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.19. 73,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,286. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

