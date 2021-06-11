Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.19. 73,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,286. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

