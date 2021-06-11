Auto Trader Group’s (ATDRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,286. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.