Auto Trader Group’s (ATDRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Jun 11th, 2021

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,286. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

