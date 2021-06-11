AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.83.
ACQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$47.35. 69,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.80. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$51.85.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.