AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.83.

ACQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$47.35. 69,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.80. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$51.85.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.1700001 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

