Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,167 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Autodesk worth $44,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

