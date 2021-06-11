Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.