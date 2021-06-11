AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,374.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,074.45 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,453.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

