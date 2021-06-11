Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,974 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

