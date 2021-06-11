Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.