Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $22.70

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $22.21. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 1,821 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -756.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.