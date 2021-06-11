Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 52-Week High at $380.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.95), with a volume of 6771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of £121.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 348.09.

About Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

