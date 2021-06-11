Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Avis Budget Group worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

