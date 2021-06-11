Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1,115.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,464 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Avnet worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avnet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,151,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after buying an additional 747,843 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

AVT stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Avnet news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.