Axis DeFi Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $88,564.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00772561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00085282 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.