B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,541 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.13% of B. Riley Financial worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 1,044,691 shares valued at $8,991,388. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,868. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.23%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

