B. Riley Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target to $10.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FCEL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.25. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 5.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after buying an additional 2,642,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

