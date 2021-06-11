B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. Triton International has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $909,493. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Triton International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

