B. Riley Weighs in on Carriage Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Carriage Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $37.82 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $100,051.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,342 shares of company stock worth $197,054. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

