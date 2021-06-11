B. Riley Weighs in on Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,942.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $239.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

