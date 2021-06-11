B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.06. B2Gold shares last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 2,549,638 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

