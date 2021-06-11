BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 534.80 ($6.99). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 534.20 ($6.98), with a volume of 3,070,252 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

The company has a market cap of £17.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.31.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Insiders have purchased 10,204 shares of company stock worth $5,042,719 over the last quarter.

About BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

