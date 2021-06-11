Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80,691 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $190.21 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

