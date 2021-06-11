bAlpha Price Hits $74.51 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $74.51 or 0.00199351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00834933 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00087469 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

