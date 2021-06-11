Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 4.1%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.95. 4,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $806.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.