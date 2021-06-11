Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Holdings Boosted by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496,800 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco accounts for 7.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.63% of Banco Bradesco worth $289,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.42. 455,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,637,855. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

